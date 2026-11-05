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Staff Profile: DaMir Flemings
By Joe Dieteman,5 days ago
Cathedral Prep junior DaMir Flemings is a staff writer for The Rambler. Beyond being a student and a writer, he is also a nationally ranked boxer. DaMir began his boxing journey in 2022, though he did not take it very seriously and treated it as a way to stay in shape. He was encouraged by his mother and grandfather — owner of a local gym— trying to help him stay active and later improve.