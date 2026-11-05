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City of Troy awarded ALDOT grant for airport wildlife fencing
By Staff Report,5 days ago
The Alabama Dept. of Transportation (ALDOT) announced airport grants totaling more than $73 million on Nov. 5, including funding for the Troy Municipal Airport. Alabama awarded grants totaling $12,099,563 to support improvement projects at public-use airports across the state. The funding includes $12,099,563 from the State Airport Development Fund, $7,337,174 in airport contributions and $53,635,243 in federal funding. The total funding for the project - including state and federal funding - is $73,071,980.
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