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Mass Effect studio's closure is getting its own movie
5 days ago
Electronic Arts delivered a brutal blow to the video game industry a few weeks ago when it finally closed the legendary RPG studio BioWare. The team created Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and many other classics. After a wave of mourning across the industry, a recent Bloomberg report claimed that EA shut down the studio, so the publisher could focus its resources on Star Wars Battlefront 3 instead of a rival sci-fi title in a new Mass Effect. It seems that we’ll soon know more details about what exactly went down.