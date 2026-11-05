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Cathedral Prep cross country District race
By Joe Dieteman,2 days ago
Saturday, Oct. 31, Cathedral Prep boys and girls’ cross country ran at Titusville for the District 10 Championship. The girls finished first, becoming D10 champions, sending the team to Big Springs High School for the state championship. The boys finished in 8th place led by Paxson Manelick, who finishing in 9th place with the time of 16:30, qualifying for states as an individual.