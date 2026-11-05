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BHAM Slam bouldering competition bringing a day of climbing, games and prizes to Birmingham
By Dave Domescik,5 days ago
BIRMINGHAM – Climbing enthusiasts and curious spectators alike will have an opportunity to experience the excitement of competitive bouldering when High Point hosts its annual BHAM Slam competition on Saturday, Nov. 7. The event, held at High Point in Birmingham, is part of the gym's Southern Grit bouldering series,...