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Mullen Advances / Sandhills/Thedford Concludes Season at State Tournament
By Brent Apperson,4 days ago
The Mullen Lady Broncos advanced to the Class D2 state volleyball tournament semifinals with a 3-1 win over Wilcox-Hildreth on Thursday. Mullen dropped the first set 25-22 and then fell behind 15-5 in set #2. Mullen would then turn it around coming back to win a deuce game 26-24 to even the match at one set apiece. Mullen took the lead winning set #3 25-14 and then closed it out in set #4 25-20. Mullen hit .156 for the match and held Wilcox-Hildreth to .081 hitting for the match. Jenna Donahoe finished with a match high 20 kills for the Broncos. Abigail Gracey had 10 kills and Brynne McCully finished with 9 kills. Kalli Licking finished with 36 assists for Mullen. Mullen advances to the state semifinals where they will play at 11 a.m. against the #6 seed Bancroft-Rosalie at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Bancroft-Rosalie knocked off the #3 seed Hay Springs in straight sets 25-13, 25-6, 25-23. The match will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com.