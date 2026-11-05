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Panthers Named as Trade Landing Spot for Jets DE With 24.5 Sacks
By Avik Das,5 days ago
The writing is on the wall for the Carolina Panthers‘ defensive struggles this season. They took the first step by parting ways with the former defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero, who was in the middle of his fourth season with the franchise. With just five days left until the trade deadline, some defensive help from the trade market can be a welcome move.