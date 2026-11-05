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Cowboys Predicted for Bold $138 Million George Pickens Move
By Sean Deveney,5 days ago
It’s not been the kind of season that most in and around the Dallas Cowboys would have expected from George Pickens, not after his brilliant 93-catch, 1,429-yard performance in 2025 and not with a potential free-agent bonanza ahead of him in 2027. Pickens has been bothered by a hamstring injury lately, but even before that, he was not putting up production at the same level he had been last year. As it stands, Pickens is on pace for a very good statistical year–83 catches for 1,132 yards–but not a great year, and not one that has been as impactful as last season had been.