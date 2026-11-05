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Nevada's Paid Leave Push Gets New Life After Ford's Win Over Lombardo
By Amanda Williams,4 days ago
Twelve weeks of paid family leave is likely back in play in Nevada after Attorney General Aaron Ford defeated incumbent Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo in the state's governor's race Wednesday. As of Nov. 5, Ford was governor-elect and Lombardo remained the incumbent, according to NewsNation. Lombardo had vetoed a bill last June that would have extended paid family and medical leave to workers at companies with 50 or more employees, and supporters of the policy are now working on a new proposal for the 2027 legislative session that would cover an estimated 2 million Nevada workers.
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