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Bill Belichick, Tom Coughlin among five coaches to advance in Hall of Fame selection process
By Josh Alper,5 days ago
Bill Belichick fell short of the necessary votes to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026, but he may have another chance in 2027. The Hall of Fame announced the five coaches who have advanced to the next round of consideration in the current selection process. One of those coaches will be selected for consideration by the full selection committee ahead of the Super Bowl.