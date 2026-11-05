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French protesters converge for mass ‘dark day’ mobilization
By Lily Radziemski,4 days ago
PARIS (CN) — Demonstrations surged across France on Thursday when a union-led general strike became the latest expression of a society demanding widespread change. An estimated 600,000 marched in cities across the country. Roughly 10% of public servants nationwide were on strike, according to the Ministry of Public Action and Accounts, in addition to roughly 16% of teachers.