undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The midterms were a youth revolt
By Rachel Janfaza,5 days ago
One of the most consequential subplots of the 2026 elections is that young voters swung back toward Democrats — hard. Early data shows that 66 percent of adults under 30 voted for a Democrat for the House of Representatives, compared to just 31 percent who voted for a Republican — a gap of 35 percentage points — according to an analysis of exit polls from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University.