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Wendel Signs Legislature's Adopted County Budget
5 days ago
Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel has officially signed off on a new $330 million budget for 2027 that again cuts the county's property tax rate. However, the measure approved by the legislature increases the tax levy -- or the amount to be raised by taxes -- by $1.8 million. Wendel says while he still believes his spending plan with a flat tax levy was "doable," he was okay with what the legislature adopted last week...