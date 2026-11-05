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Administrator Zeldin Completes 4-Day Swing Across Florida, Meeting with Ranchers, Scientists, Energy Producers, and Manufacturers
4 days ago
EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov) WASHINGTON — Last weekend, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin traveled across Midwestern and Southeastern Florida where he met with Florida ranchers, manufacturers, storm recovery professionals, and scientists. The visit to the Sunshine State highlighted the importance of protecting water infrastructure and resources needed to adequately treat wastewater against natural disasters, erosion, outdated pesticides, and inadequate wastewater treatment procedures.