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Outdoor Ed
By samanvi Bellary,4 days ago
What happens when fifth graders trade their classroom for an outdoor adventure? In this podcast, Samanvi Bellary (‘29)and Vedika Vashisht (‘29) explore the fifth Grade Outdoor Ed Program. From hands-on learning and exciting activities to building friendships and stepping out your comfort zones, discover what makes this experience so memorable. Turn in to learn more about the program, hear about the opportunities it offers students, and understand why Outdoor Ed is such a meaningful part of the fifth grade experience.