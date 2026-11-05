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Qatra: The Recent Rise in Popularity
By Anaaliyah Rocha,4 days ago
In this podcast, Anaaliyah Rocha (‘29) and Ayska Ghouse (‘29) explore Qatra Cafe’s growing popularity in Pleasanton and what makes it special. The cafe brings Afghan traditions of hospitality to the Bay Area, creating a welcoming place where people can eat, study, and spend time together. They host community events that encourage customers to stay and connect with others. Through interviews and personal experiences, the podcast shows how Qatra Cafe’s hospitality, menu, activities, and late hours make it a community gathering place.