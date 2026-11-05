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House fire in Brooklyn kills 6 people and injures 9 as more than 200 firefighters respond
By AP via Scripps News Group,5 days ago
A fire barreled through a two-story home in New York early Thursday, killing six people and injuring nine others, including three firefighters and two police officers, the city's fire department said. More than 200 first responders quickly got to the fire in the row house in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood....