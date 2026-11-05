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U.S. Business Groups Call Foul as South Korea’s Attacks on American Companies Fray Alliance
By Lucas Nolan,5 days ago
Public submissions for the U.S. Trade Representative’s annual National Trade Estimate (NTE) Report poured in last week, sounding an unmistakable alarm across the American business community: U.S. companies operating in South Korea face a deteriorating regulatory climate characterized by aggressive, asymmetric enforcement. Trade associations and corporate leaders alike warned...