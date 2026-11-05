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New Report Examines Proposal to Overhaul Federal Employee Discrimination Complaint Process
3 days ago
A Congressional Research Service (CRS) report examined proposed changes to how discrimination complaints filed by federal employees are handled. The changes were proposed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in an August 2026 Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM). EEOC said the changes are designed to “streamline” and accelerate the...