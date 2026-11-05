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Navitas launches 2,300 V full-bridge SiC module for megawatt charging and grid storage
By Chris Ruoff,4 days ago
Navitas Semiconductor has introduced a family of 2,300 V full-bridge silicon carbide (SiC) power modules designed to improve efficiency and power density in solid-state transformers, grid-scale battery storage, solar inverters and EV megawatt charging infrastructure. The G4H08MT23GB4 family uses the SiCPAK form factor and has an on-resistance of 8 mΩ....