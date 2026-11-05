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Over the Tavern Returns to the Erie Playhouse
By Erin Phillips,4 days ago
This month, the Erie Playhouse takes us back to a bustling mid-century, Rust Belt, Polish Catholic household with their production of Tom Dudzick's Over the Tavern. The story is set in Buffalo and follows the arc of Rudy Pazinski, a budding adolescent who believes that having fun is God's sole intended purpose for humanity. As Rudy questions his own faith in the light of his upcoming confirmation, audiences get an intimate glimpse into a family as they face their very real (and often comedic) struggles in life.