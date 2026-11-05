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UPDATED: Festus-area man allegedly shot, killed his wife
By Leader staff,5 days ago
UPDATED STORY: A Festus-area man allegedly shot and killed his wife this morning, Nov. 5, at a home in the 3100 block of Hwy. 61 in the R-7 area south of Festus. The man was arrested in Cape Girardeau County about an hour after the shooting was reported with the assistance of the Flock license-plate reading camera system, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
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