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How Deep Low-Frequency Raman Could Detect Breast Microcalcifications
2 days ago
Mammograms can find breast microcalcifications but can’t tell whether they are likely benign or malignant. At SciX 2026 in Sparks, Nevada, Spectroscopy spoke with Sara Miller, a vibrational spectroscopist at Flinders University in Australia.1 She and her co-authors Mitchell C. Chalmers, Teemu Tomberg, and Keith Gordon won the inaugural Peter Griffiths Award for the best paper in Applied Spectroscopy Practica. Their study used deep low-frequency Raman spectroscopy to tell apart model breast microcalcifications immersed in wax and placed under varying depths of it, with wax standing in for tissue as a proof of principle.1.