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Cumberland Electric recertifies at Silver Level in green program
By STAFF REPORT,4 days ago
Cumberland Electric Membership Cooperative (CEMC) has recertified at the Silver Level through the Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program. The designation recognizes CEMC’s continued efforts to improve operational efficiency, reduce waste and make responsible use of resources. The cooperative delivers electric power and high-speed broadband to residents in Cheatham, Montgomery,...