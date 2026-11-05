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FBI Warns of Increasingly Sophisticated Scams Impersonating Federal Law Enforcement Officers
3 days ago
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning about scams where criminals are using increasingly sophisticated techniques to impersonate federal law enforcement officers in an attempt to steal money from potential victims. The latest warning comes from FBI Honolulu, which says that while impersonation scams have existed for decades, recent...
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