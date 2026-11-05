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Speedway Venture Studio Appoints Industry Veteran Scott “Woody” Woodruff To Board Of Advisors
By SPEED SPORT Staff,4 days ago
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Speedway Venture Studio (SVS), an emerging motorsports venture development company focused on creating new opportunities across racing, media, technology and entertainment, today announced the appointment of Scott “Woody” Woodruff to its Board of Advisors. Woodruff brings more than 30 years of motorsports industry experience,...