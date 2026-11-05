undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Palmdale Breaks Ground On $5.4M Courson Park Overhaul, Closes Grounds For Months
By Gabriela Martinez,5 days ago
Construction crews have moved into Melville J. Courson Park in Palmdale, kicking off a $5.4 million revitalization that will close the park's main grounds to the public for months while leaving the neighborhood pool open for business. The city announced the start of work in a Wednesday Facebook post titled “Huge improvements are coming to Melville J. Courson Park,” signaling the start of a project years in the making for the longtime community park.
3