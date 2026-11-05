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Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers Odds and Predictions
By Ezra Bernstein,3 days ago
The struggling Philadelphia Flyers will look to get back on the right track when they face the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Flyers have lost four of their last five games, including three losses on their home ice. New York has the exact same record over its last five appearances, but their one win in that span came in the Rangers' last contest. A Flyers team that somehow managed to open the year with nine consecutive defeats presents a golden opportunity for New York to win its first consecutive contests since mid-October.