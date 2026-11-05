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Skydance Shakes Up Distribution Unit, Pushes Out Eight Top Executives
By Juliette Kessler,4 days ago
Skydance has named Sarah Bergman and Mickey Carter to lead its distribution business, even as eight executives from the newly merged company's ranks are set to depart. The leadership shuffle, outlined in an internal memo, marks one of the first major organizational moves inside Skydance's distribution unit since the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger closed last month.