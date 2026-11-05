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Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos Get Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars Thursday
By Juliette Kessler,5 days ago
Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are set to receive side-by-side stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday morning, marking the latest honor for the Good Morning America anchors who have shared the desk together since 2009. The double ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. PT, with their Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan on hand to emcee the event.