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Train hits semi-truck in Decatur; several intersections closed, police say
By Atlanta News First staff,5 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A CSX train hit a semi-truck stopped on the tracks in Decatur on Thursday morning, according to police. The accident happened at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of North McDonough Street and West Howard Avenue. According to Decatur police Lt. John Bender, the truck’s driver was able to get out before the train struck the vehicle.
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