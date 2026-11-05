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The top photos of the day by AP’s photojournalists
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
From front page news to powerful moments you may have missed, this gallery showcases today’s top photos, chosen by Associated Press photo editors. CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $862,000. The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share. The maker of smart connected devices posted revenue of $149.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.2 million.