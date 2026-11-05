undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Voters’ data center backlash puts cities in the spotlight, experts say
By Robyn Griggs Lawrence,4 days ago
After voters across the U.S. expressed overwhelming opposition to data centers Tuesday, local governments should prepare for greater scrutiny of their role as both gatekeepers and negotiators with the companies looking to build them, industry experts told Smart Cities Dive. In dozens of localities across 10 states, voters resoundingly approved...
5