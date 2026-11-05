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State, developers ask to delay public hearing on Project Jupiter air quality permit
By Julia GentinNicholas Gilmore,3 days ago
LAS CRUCES — After a tug-of-war over tight deadlines for a pending state permit for Project Jupiter, the data center’s developers are acknowledging more time is needed. Consideration of an air quality permit for the massive and controversial data center in Santa Teresa appears likely to be delayed into the new year, when Gov.-elect Deb Haaland will take office and have her say of who leads the state agency in charge of the permit. The delay in the biggest regulatory hurdle for the project comes after revisions to plans for Project Jupiter’s fuel cell power plant last month.