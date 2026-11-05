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Caleb Williams Week 8 QB Grade: Bears @ Seahawks Film Breakdown
By Gary Baugher Jr.,3 days ago
A deeper look with @iamcogs at Caleb Willaims and the Chicago Bears’ blowout 34-17 win against the Seahawks!. Note: Before kicking things off this week, just a quick note. Play breakdowns wont be available this week due to traveling for work, these will continue for week 9. In their stead I added some more interesting data points and nuggets to fill out this weeks’ breakdown.