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New York men wanted for allegedly spending thousands in fake cash at Pennsylvania stores
By Sam Woloson,5 days ago
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are working to take four men into custody who are accused of using thousands of dollars in fake cash at stores across Pennsylvania. The group profited at least $12,436 by paying for items with counterfeit bills and then returning those items to the stores in exchange for real money, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.
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