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Election day in Acadiana: Carencro mayor's race heads to runoff; Voter wants 'a change in Louisiana'
By CAELAN BROUSSARD, TAVIN ANTHONYSAYLOR COMEAUX,4 days ago
Incumbent Charlotte Stemmans Clavier will face Eric Knight in the Dec. 12 runoff for Carencro mayor. On Tuesday Clavier led the three candidates on the ballot with 1,191 votes, or 39%, according to unofficial results posted on the Louisiana secretary of state’s office Wednesday morning. Knight received 1,069 votes, or 35%, while Don Chauvin, who lost to Clavier in 2022, finished third with 789 votes.