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Lake Mary Faces Dec. 22 Deadline on Forever Chemical Settlement for Tap Water
By Miguel Rodriguez,4 days ago
Lake Mary commissioners face a decision with a hard deadline attached: whether to stay inside a set of pending legal settlements over PFAS contamination in drinking water systems, or opt out and go it alone. City staff and the city attorney have already made their preference known, telling commissioners that sticking with the settlements is the better move, warning that walking away could mean delays and real money lost.