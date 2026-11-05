undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Confie Acquires Insurance Operations of TDECU
4 days ago
Confie has acquired the insurance operations of TDECU (Texas Dow Employees Credit Union), one of the largest credit unions in Texas. As part of the transaction, Confie has entered into a long-term service agreement with TDECU to continue providing insurance solutions to the credit union’s more than 400,000 members. TDECU Insurance Agency, LLC, the credit union’s retail insurance arm, offers a range of personal insurance products, including auto, home, renters, life, and health insurance.