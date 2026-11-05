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Virginia Development Academy to join USL League Two in 2027
By USLLeagueTwo.com Staff,3 days ago
WOODBRIDGE, Va. & TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League announced today that Virginia Development Academy will join for the 2027 season. VDA’s founding in 2015 brought together Prince William Soccer Inc. and Virginia Soccer Association with the intention to provide the highest level of competition and elite development for players in Northern Virginia. The club positions itself as a full-service organization, helping athletes of all ages and levels with opportunities to reach their potential. VDA launched a USL W League team for the 2026 season, which went on to win the Chesapeake Division.
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