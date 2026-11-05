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Bigfoot Trail Alliance Celebrates Record Year of Trail Restoration, Volunteer Service, and Youth Engagement
By Press Release,3 days ago
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — October 29, 2026 — The Bigfoot Trail Alliance (BFTA) is celebrating a landmark year of conservation work across the Klamath Mountains, with significant accomplishments in wilderness trail restoration, volunteer engagement, and youth education. During the 2026 field season, BFTA staff and volunteers maintained and...