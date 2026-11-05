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Psychologists Say Kindness Gets Stronger With Age: Why Adults Over 55 Help More When It’s Hard
By Grazia Staff,2 days ago
New research measures kindness by what people are willing to give up, and older adults keep showing up when helping gets harder. We tend to think of kindness as a personality trait you either have or do not. Some people are warm and generous, others less so. But scientists who study it are finding that kindness is more measurable, and more consistent, than we might assume.