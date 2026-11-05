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Shelby County Football for Week 11
By Composed by Caroline Chadwick,5 days ago
November 5, 2026 - For four Shelby County teams, this past Friday was Senior Night and the next to last game of the regular season. The Center Roughriders lost to the Pittsburg Pirates by a 34-21 score. Coming off their closest loss of the season, they will travel to Carthage for a 7:30pm kickoff on Friday, November 6. The Bulldogs are 8-1 overall after breaking their 38-consecutive winning streak by falling to Gilmer by a 49-42 score.