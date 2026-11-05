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Honoring Two Decades of Courage, Leadership and Racial Justice
By The Saint PaulMinnesota Foundation,5 days ago
This year, the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation is celebrating a milestone – 20 years of the Facing Race Awards. For two decades, the awards have recognized Minnesotans who challenge harmful narratives about race, advance racial equity and build communities where everyone can thrive. What began as a bold commitment to elevating conversations about race has grown into one of Minnesota’s longest-running celebrations of leaders working to create a more just and equitable future.
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