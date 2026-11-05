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Policy Pulse Recap: Election Insights and the Critical Issues Facing County Government
5 days ago
Our November Policy Pulse brought together regional business leaders for a timely discussion on post-election developments, critical county government challenges, and the issues shaping Pennsylvania’s policy landscape heading into 2027. Thank you to everyone who joined us for our November Policy Pulse Speaker Series! We appreciated the thoughtful discussion,...