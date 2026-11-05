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NSP Launches Initiative to Inform Parents of Explicit Online Content
By Tom Stanton,5 days ago
The Nebraska State Patrol is launching a new initiative to alert parents when their children are identified in reports involving sexually explicit content shared online. The effort comes as the NSP Technical Crimes Unit reports an increase in cybertip reports involving minors sharing explicit images of themselves with other children or potential online predators.