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Indigenous peoples have to remain vigilant on energy, says former First Nations chief
By The Canadian Press,5 days ago
The former chief of the Assembly of First Nations for Quebec and Labrador said he believes the energy industry is heading in the right direction in terms of reconciliation. But Ghislain Picard added Indigenous nations have to make sure their rights are respected amid recent pushes for development by the federal government.