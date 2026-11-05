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Your Windows laptop shouldn't be losing this much battery overnight
By Yadullah Abidi,4 days ago
Closing your laptop should mean you're done using it for the day, especially the battery. But Windows often has a mind of its own when it comes to battery life. Some power consumption during sleep is expected, but if you keep finding a chunk of your laptop's battery gone by the morning, that's an issue worth investigating before it comes back to bite you.