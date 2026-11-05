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Another week-long Green Line closure begins Saturday, and there are still more to come
By Christian MilNeil,2 days ago
This article was republished with permission from StreetsblogMASS , an independent, nonprofit news organization that covers transportation news across Massachusetts. Click here to read the original article. The MBTA is once again shutting down the central core and several branches of the Green Line for a week-long construction project starting...
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