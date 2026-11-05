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GWAR Brings Its Gor Gor Must Die Tour to Fort Lauderdale
By Alec Novak,2 days ago
GWAR is scheduled to play Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, November 4, with its Gor Gor Must Die tour. The venue lists the show as GWAR - Gor Gor Must Die, and the band’s tour announcement confirms the stop. The lineup includes Midnight, Mac Sabbath and X-Cops; the announced spectacle features a giant dinosaur battle and giant robots. The Miami New Times describes it as GWAR’s first South Florida show in three years.